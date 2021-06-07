Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.82 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

