Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 1,736.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PING. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PING opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Several research firms have commented on PING. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

