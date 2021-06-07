BancorpSouth Bank Sells 3,277 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. 184,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.