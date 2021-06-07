BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 315 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.72. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,384. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,718. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

