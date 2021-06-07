Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

