Ballentine Partners LLC Has $7.81 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $486,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 429,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.