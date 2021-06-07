Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.70 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

