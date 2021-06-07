Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.