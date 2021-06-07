Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $95,234,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,000 shares of company stock worth $29,233,880. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

