Baker Chad R Sells 425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Chad R reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 38,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.3% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 141,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 377,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

