Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.84 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

