Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 1,184 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.40. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

