Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Danaher by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 47,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.30. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.51 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

