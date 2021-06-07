Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,236.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,236 ($16.15) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 118981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194 ($15.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 926.96.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

