Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $209.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

