Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.97 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

