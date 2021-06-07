Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 784,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 106,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

