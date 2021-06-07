Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

