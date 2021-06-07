Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

LEG stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.