Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.72 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.