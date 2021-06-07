Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,327 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

