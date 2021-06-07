AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

