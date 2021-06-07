Aspiriant LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

