Aspiriant LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 331,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 1,061,025 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 248,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period.

QAI opened at $32.29 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97.

