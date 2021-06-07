Aspiriant LLC Sells 35,355 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $33.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.