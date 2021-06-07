Aspiriant LLC Sells 18,020 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $51,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

