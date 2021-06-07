Aspiriant LLC Purchases 22,274 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 184.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

