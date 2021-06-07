Aspiriant LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.