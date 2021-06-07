Aspiriant LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

CRBN opened at $166.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.16. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $116.55 and a 1 year high of $166.85.

