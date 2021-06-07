Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

