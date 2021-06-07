Arianee Price Tops $1.19 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Arianee has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and $29,403.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

