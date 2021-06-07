Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.