Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
