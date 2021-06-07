Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

