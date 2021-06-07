Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Anthem has increased its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.