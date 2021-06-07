Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Anthem has increased its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.16.
ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
