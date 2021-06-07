Analysts Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target at $54.36

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

TuSimple stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

