Analysts Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $76.73

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.73.
Several research firms recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of PLCE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.