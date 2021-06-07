Analysts Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $76.73

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.73.

Several research firms recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of PLCE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

