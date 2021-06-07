Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) PT at $69.00

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $81.04 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.