Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $285.77

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,739. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $309.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

