Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 3,478

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON AHT traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,240 ($68.46). 196,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,776.02. The company has a market cap of £23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

