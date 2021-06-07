Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the highest is ($0.95). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($6.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.10. 3,066,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,101. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $105,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

