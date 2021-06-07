Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings per share of $7.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.32. 24,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $626.55. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $274.51 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

