Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.