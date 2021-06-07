Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

