Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $53.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $54.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of VCRA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.12. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

