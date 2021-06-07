Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $461.43 million, a PE ratio of -306.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

