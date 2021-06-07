Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

NYSE DECK traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $325.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,716. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $353.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.29.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,607.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $321,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,688.6% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 43,045 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

