Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.73. APA posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -390.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

