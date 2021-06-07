Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $236.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

