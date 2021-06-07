American International Group Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,689 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,487. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.