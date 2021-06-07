American International Group Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

